Pork Producers award 4 local girls scholarships

staff writer

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association offers scholarships to students pursuing a higher education degree, at a two or four-year institution, who have an interest in the pork industry. Recipients are selected based on activities, IPPA involvement and an essay outlining the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pork industry.

“Receiving these scholarship applications and getting to know the students in our industry is most rewarding,” says Alan Kollmann, current IPPA President. “Our industry is in great hands if retain these individuals as leaders in the future.”

IPPA is proud to offer nine awards for the 2021-2022 school year, totaling $13,500. There are three levels of award dollars: gold, silver, and bronze. Funding for these scholarships is made possible through the Wilbert & Carol Keppy Foundation.

Gold level recipients, who are receiving a $2,000 award are: Lauren Curry of Alpha; Jaidyn Miller of Sheffield.

Silver level recipients, who are receiving a $1,500 award, are: Annie Johnson of Cambridge;

Bronze level recipients, who are receiving a $1,000 award, are: Fayth Koning Park of Kewanee.

“These recipients excel in advocating for agriculture, especially the pork industry,” says Jenny Ring, Director of Communications for IPPA. “We look forward to meeting new faces each year and getting them involved in our organizations for years to come.”