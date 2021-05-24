Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 22, 2006

Keith and Bard Robinson of Cambridge, owners of the Old, Odd and Unusual Museum, were named volunteers for the month by Illinois Main Street

Eight Daisies become Brownies during a bridging ceremony Monday, May 22 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. They are Alyssa Keeney, Lexi Boberg, Sierra Brown, MacKenzie Coziahr, Lexi Wiley, Laney Baylor, Taylor Vroman, Ashley wily, Molly Jo Coziahr, Tracie Coziahr, Connie Keeney, Katy Keeney Smith, Katy Keeney were junior scouts who helped the troop leaders. Tracie Coziahr and Connie Keeney, throughout the year.

Cambridge Ag Alumni met Tuesday, June6, in the Cambridge High School ag classroom where new officers were installed for the upcoming year. They are Keith Gradert, vice president, Bennett Grant, president, Jo Lea Holevoet, treasurer, and Melissa Grant secretary. The group discussed upcoming events.

Members of the Cambridge Junior High School dance team assemble pizzas Friday, June 16 at the Cambridge High School. The team sold approximately 300 pizzas which will help the team pay for their shoes and home dance camp.

25 Years Ago

June 14, 1996

A group of volunteers will plant prairie plants on the east side of Cambridge at the junction of Rts. 81 and 82 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Anyone interested in helping may join the group.

Bring appropriate garden tools. The volunteers will plant 550 wildflowers provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

A retirement reception will be held for the Rev. and Mrs. Dale A. Kool at the First united Methodist Church of Kewanee from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23. All family and friends are invited to the event which will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

Loren Robbins, committee member for Boy Scout Troop 101 of Cambridge, received the Sliver Beaver award for Boy Scout Troop 101 of Cambridge.

Tod Schnowske of Cambridge, has accepted a position designer with the architectural firm Murphy Jahn of Chicago.

50 Years Ago

June 17, 1971

“Vernal Splendor” Eben Johnson of Andover pauses as he goes about the Henry County courthouse Wednesday morning performing his duties as county clerk to view the newly unveiled painting “Vernal Splendor”, painted by Mrs. Ralph Graham of Annawan and presented to the county by the Henry County Independent Insurance Agents Association. The painting ws unveiled Monday in the presence of the board of supervisors. The painting depicts the countryside area.

A farewell wiener roast and potluck supper for Father L. H. Gidner were held Sunday, June 13, at St. John Vianney church, Cambridge. Father Gildner has been transferred to Moline where he will become Vicar Adjustor of St. Mary’s Parish.

Fred Horn, ninth grade earth ecology science instructor at Wethersfield High School, has been selected Henry County Conservation Teacher of the year, according to an announcement by Don Manecke, chairman of the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Mr. and Mrs. William Heck spent Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8-9 in Grand Detour, IL. The occasion was their 25th wedding anniversary. They also visited her family in Sycamore.

100 Years Ago

June 9, 1921

Mrs. Leonard Johnson left Tuesday morning for Iowa City, Iowa where she will consult specialists in regard to her health. She was accompanied by Dr. Matilda Eaton.

The Misses Lucille Pappy and Mansie Swanson left Saturday by way of auto for Normal where they will attend a six weeks’ session of school preparatory to teaching.

The juniors will hold a bake at the Methodist Church on Saturday .

W. H., Finley the stock buyer shipped load of cattle to the Chicago market From Ulah one day last week.