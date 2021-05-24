Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 14, 2006

ROWVA High School Students of the Month for April and May have been announced.

Junior Tyler Branson has been named April Student of the Month. Junior Molly Ingles, received May honors.

These ROWVA Junior High students participated in ROWVA Basketball Camp on June 5-9. They are Sarah Dscheschepper, Grace Cleair, Cassie Abel, Valerie Erickson, Kaitlyn Henson, Kylee Galloway, Ashley Barsema, Brandi Fink, Shallee Simpson, Courtney Sage and Sarah Bjorling.

Members of the Henry County Pride girls basketball team include Megann Rese, Sarah Hansen, Kristen Parsons Devon Peterson, Caitlin Miller, Coach Todd Hansen, Sara Fisher, Donel Samuel, Alexandra Strom, Lea Eastman, Ali Eastman, Samantha Brody, and assistant coach Larry Hansen.

An open house is set for Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Woodhull/Clover Township Hall, corner of North Division Street and Route 17. There will be cookies, coffee and punch served. The public is invited to tour the new hall.

25 Years Ago

June 12, 1996

The doors of Colony Realty closed for the final time last Friday in Galva.

The Galva Junior High Pom Squad will hold a garage sale this Saturday, June 15, at 27 S.W.5th St/. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items as well as some sports cards, canning jars, baskets and books. There will also be baked goods for sale. All proceeds go to raising money for camp.

Dorothy Nelson, Galva retired from Gateway Coop in Galva last Friday. Nelson began working for Gateway on Oct. 1, 1989, when Kathy Huffman called her and asked her if she would be willing to help out on a parttime basis during harvest season. Almost seven years latter, Nelson takes with her a long lasting list of memories.

Named as Alwood top eighth grade students were Kellie Jo Peterson and Nick Bugos, being congratulated by Principal Mark Kleeman.

50 Years Ago

June 17, 1971

The new football lights have arrived, been mounted on the steel cross members and are ready to be mounted on the 70 foot poles.

The second summer Galva Band concert will be held in Wiley Park on Wednesday night.

Every Wednesday evening there will be a concert in the park until July 21. There will be an ice cream social in conjunction with the last concert of the season.

A fried chicken supper will be held June 19, at the Recreation Hall in Victoria to raise money for a lighted ball diamond in Victoria. The supper will start at 5:30 and end at 7:30 p.m. The menu will consist of fried chicken, potato salad cole slaw, baked beans and drink.

100 Years Old

June 9, 1921

The brick business structure on Market Street owned by Walter Krans was sold last week to Dode Sherman. The new owner plans to rent the building. It is understood that the purchase price was $7000. The building is located near the Soper-Freeburg grocery store.

During the past two days seven carloads of hogs have been shipped to markets from this city.

Mr. and Mrs. C. J. Carlson of Aledo, spent Monday with relatives here.

Several from Oneida and Wataga attended Masonic lodge here Monday evening.