Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

June 2, 2006

Katherine Andrios has been named president and chief executive officer of GWK Enterprises. Andrios is a graduate of J.D. Damall Senior High School and Augustana College. She joined GWK Enterprises in 1993, working in all aspects of management and also is the official spokesperson for Four Seasons television commercials.

Initially dedicated to Geneseo residents who fought in the battles of World War II, the city park memorial site has seen the addition of monuments dedicated to veterans of World War I, Korea and Vietnam. And, on Memorial Day, two new monuments were added to the recently renovated site.

25 Years Ago

May 31, 1996

The city's administrative service board approved a request to seek proposals for a computer network system for city hall as well as a new personal computer for the city clerk at the board's meeting.

Farmers and gardeners like to get everything done at least on time if. not ahead of time. If not ahead of time. They are out of luck this year. The area received 9.09 inches of rain through Wednesday, which is roughly three times as much rain as usual for the month.

50 Years Ago

May 27, 1971

French Three class of J.D. Darnall high school went to visit the French farmers and their wives in Atkinson, Friday. The class consists of Chris Borkgren, Pat Anderson, Jay Larimore, Mark Lohman, and Kent Johnson.

Cub Scout Pack 100 held its pack meeting at Richmond Hill Barn Sunday, with a family potluck dinner and wiener roast. James Wyffels, Cubmaster, announced that the pack had received an invitation for all boys to attend the Giant Goose Conservation Workshop.

100 Years Ago

May 27, 1921

Your Living Room. Vivacity. This effect is often obtained by introducing light tints of brilliant colors with plenty of contrast. We shall be glad at any time to talk about your decorating. We have a nice selection of living room paper at 25 cents to $2.00 per roll. Stein’s Book Store

Word has been received of the bodies of two overseas veterans, Albert J. Shearer and William H. Vercruysse, have arrived in New York and of Wednesday of this week were to begin their journey to Geneseo. As Memorial Day is the day devoted to honoring the memory of all deceased soldiers no more appropriate time than to lay these men to rest.