Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 22, 2006

The National Honor Society at Orion High School donated $800 to the Ronald McDonald congratulates seniors Christina Shaw and John Lohr, who received the same award House in Iowa City. They are honor students Bekka Laverenz, Adam Pierce and Michael Tuttle. The National Honor Society has donated over $5,000 to Ronald McDonald House in the last five years. Monies were raised through a bake sale, Isabel Bloom raffle and senior laundry basket raffle.

Christina Shaw and Mark Singley have been named the Senior Athletes of the Year by Orion High School coaches. Singley played basketball and ran track, while Shaw ran cross country and track.

At C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Principal Shari Flagg, chose fifth graders Jacob Schulenburg and Ariann Keleher to receive leadership award from the Illinois Principals Association’s Black Hawk Region.

Orion High School Principal Scott Verstraete congratulates seniors Christina Shaw and John Lohr who received the same award.

25 Years Ago

June 13 1996

The Friendly Stitches of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion will hold a mini quilt show, bake sale and coffee hour at the church on Saturday, June 15 from 8:30-11 .m. There will be some crafts for sale which were made by members. Swedish rye bread and coffee breads will be among the bakery items

Three original charter members of the Orion Lion’s club are Charles Sheesley, Alfred Wright and Tom Garrity. The Orion Lion’s Club celebrates forty years in the community on Monday, September 16.

The Milan Aces softball team poses for pictures after clinching the National Softball Association championship in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, June 2. They included Hollly Crosby, Rene Radford, Heather Ebersole, Brenda Hudnall, Molly Hankins, Kayti Fuhr, Linsey Breiby, Ashley Stover, Andrea Darnell, Brittany Dehler Stacey Cook and Renee Monson.

Ronda Marshall sits down briefly with her son, Jason. Mrs. Marshall’s garage sale was one of 105 held in Orion on Saturday, June 8.

50 Years Ago

June 17, 1971

Elmer Johnson was elected commander of the Orion American Legion Post and Mrs. Beulah Haddix, was re-elected president of the American Legion Auxiliary in the meetings held last Thursday night, June 10 in the legion rooms.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Riceman and family of Silsbee, Texas came last week for a visit in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Hogren.

Mrs. S. J. Hickey has returned to Rochester, Minnesota after a visit in the home of her son, Gene Hickey and family.

Mr. and Mrs. Myron Robinson returned home after a two weeks vacation on Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. They also stopped in Oneco, where they visited with Mrs. Robinson’s sister, Mrs. Florence Heeren. They were accompanied on the trip by Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wilson of Rock Island.

100 Years Ago

June 16, 1921

The tennis court across from the Rock Island depot hs been put into condition and devotees of the game are enjoying themselves almost every day.

Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Stewart of Lynn, attended the Alumni and commencement at the Illinois State Woman’s college at Macomb last week. Mrs. Stewart being a graduate of that institution.

Arthur Bothwell has bought a new Dodge Brother touring car.

The Farmers’ Social club will be entertained by Mr. and Mrs. Ray Pearce, at their home Friday evening, June 24.