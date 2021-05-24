Marriages & Dissolutions
compiled by Lisa Samuelson
Marriage Licenses
David Wayne Hall, Danielle Nicole Morris both of Camp Grove, IL
Chad Richard Williams, Penny Jo Fleming, both of Kewanee
Cole Michel VanDaele, Sydney Michelle Pearson, both of Crestview, FL
Joshua Thomas Lewis, Annawan, IL Elizabeth Ann Hendrix, Princeton, IL
David Michael Washburn, Megan Elizabeth Eble both of Kewanee
Jacob Logan Crotty, Madison Maredith Graham both of Moline
Dissolutions
Timothy Holstrom from Sherri Holstrom
Dean Farwell from Kimberly Farwell
Brandi Sutherland from Nathan Suttherland