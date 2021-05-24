Marriages & Dissolutions

compiled by Lisa Samuelson
A couple hold hands in class during the Strong Bonds retreat at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, Mescalero, N.M., Dec. 16-18. The retreat is an Army chaplain's program where Soldiers learn skills on building relationships and strengthening the foundations of marriage.

  Marriage Licenses

David Wayne Hall, Danielle Nicole Morris both of Camp Grove, IL

Chad Richard Williams, Penny Jo Fleming, both of Kewanee

Cole Michel VanDaele, Sydney Michelle Pearson, both of Crestview, FL

Joshua Thomas Lewis, Annawan, IL Elizabeth Ann Hendrix, Princeton, IL

David Michael Washburn, Megan Elizabeth Eble both of Kewanee

Jacob Logan Crotty, Madison Maredith Graham both of Moline                                         

Dissolutions

Timothy Holstrom from Sherri Holstrom

Dean Farwell from Kimberly Farwell 

Brandi Sutherland from Nathan Suttherland