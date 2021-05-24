Poppy sales Friday and Saturday in Cambridge

Claudia Loucks

Cambridge Poppy Days will be held Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29, and members of the Cambridge American Legion Auxiliary will be selling poppies in the area.

Jeane Downing, president of the Cambridge American Legion Auxiliary, said, “The poppy reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.”

The Cambridge American Legion Auxiliary has used its funds from the poppy sales for veterans at Hillcrest Home, the Valor Quilt Project, etc., and Downing added, “Nationally, our funds go to the Quincy Veterans Home, for scholarships, and many programs to support our veterans.”