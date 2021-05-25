Andover's 185th Anniversary +One Festival June 5-6

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

ANDOVER - The Covid-19 pandemic caused much cancelling, postponing and rescheduling of area events, including Andover’s 185th Anniversary Festival in 2020, but the event will be held this year, on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.

Theme of the Festival is “Where Tradition Meets Progress” and events include a grand parade, fireworks, craft and vendor market, quilt show, tractor show, car show, entertainment venues, food, kids’ activities, demonstrations and more on Saturday, June 5. On Sunday, June 6, there will be an outdoor community worship service at 9 a.m. and a Salute to Veterans program at 10 a.m.

Denise Lilly is coordinator of this year’s Anniversary Festival. All Covid-19 protocols will be enforced. For more information or for questions, contact Lilly at denise_lilly@hotmail.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 5:

-Donut Stand – 8 - 11 a.m. – west side of lake.

-Craft & Vendor Market – 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - west side.

-Tractor Show – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – west side in front of Historical Museum.

-Fishing Derby – ages 4-15 – 9:30 - 11 a.m. for registration at Lakeside shelter.

-Information & Displays of Local Wildlife Photos – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – American Women’s League Building.

-Celebration of the 200th Birthday of Jenny Lind – 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Jenny Lind portrayed by K. Krewer – Jenny Lind Chapel.

-Open house – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Andover Historical Museum.

-Quilt Show – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - lower level of Legion Bldg.

-Native American Culture & Dances with Rudy Vallejo. – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – west side.

-Homemade pie and sandwich stand – 11 a.m. – west shelter – Augustana Church Luther League.

-Kids’ Activities – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – west side.

-Grand Parade – “Where Tradition Meets Progress” – 1 p.m. – Main Street – Check in and line up at 12 noon at west side village maintenance shed area.

-Blackhawk Pipes & Drums Concert – 2 p.m. – east side.

-Robotics Demonstrations – 2 p.m. – west side tennis courts.

-Bags Tournament – Registration at 2 p.m. and tournament at a3 p.m. – Nutty Bar Beer Garden.

-Pork Chop Supper – 4 – 7 p.m. – east shelter.

-Miracle Bluegrass Band – 4 – 5 p.m. – Lakeside shelter.

-Ice Cream Social – 4 – 7 p.m. – east side.

-Car Show – 5 – 9 p.m. – Main Street.

-Orion Community Band Concert – 6 p.m. – Lakeside shelter.

-Drawing – 50/50 Grand Cash Prize – 7 p.m. – Lakeside shelter.

-Rib eye sandwiches & snacks – 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – west side.

-Mo’s Garage Band – 8 – 11 p.m. – Nutty Bar Beer Garden.

-Bix Youth Jazz Band – 8:15 – 9:15 p.m. – Lakeside shelter.

-Fireworks over Lake – 9:30 p.m. – National Anthem sung by the Rev. Reed Pedersen, pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6 – WELCOME ALL VETERANS:

-Breakfast – 8 a.m. – noon – east shelter.

-Community worship service – 9 a.m. –east side of park (Augustana Church in the event of rain).

- Memorial Service & Salute to Veterans – 10 a.m. - east side of park.