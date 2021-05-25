Galva Library announces summer reading program

Carol Townsend

the Galva Library announces its Summer Reading Program, "Reading Colors Your World".

Sign up began this week for adults and children who want to be in the reading program.

There will be book bucks for how many books you read to spend in the library store. There will be online programs.

The reading program will run from June 1 to July 1.

The closing ceremony will be held July 1 at Wiley Park. There will be six stands for fun activities including picture taking.

There will be crafts to take home or make it at the library every Friday.

Each reader will make a quilt block as shown in the picture that will be hung in the library.