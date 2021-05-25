General Store Tap first bar in Andover in 100 years

Carol Townsend

The village of Altona, who has not had a bar in over 100 years, now has a new bar which opened several weeks ago.

General Store Tap is located right along Route 34 and is owned by Reggie and Marsha Anseeuw of Victoria.

The couple also own Nowhere Bar and Grill in Victoria.

General Store Tap has 4 employees and is open 9 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Noon to midnight on Sunday.

The bar offers Butch’s pizza, popcorn, shelled peanuts and beef sticks.

Marsha said she would like to welcome coffee drinkers in the mornings and she also has breakfast sandwiches available.

The building is the oldest building in Altona and was built in 1853 for the railroad who needed a general store.

There is a lot of history in the building, receipts from F.H. Olson which were found in a cupboard and now displayed in a frame and there are plans for a railroad wall. A picture of the old Altona depot is on display. Plans are to add pictures of the Altona train wreck also.

Marsha said they expect video gaming in the near future.

There is pick and darts as well as a late 1880’s Brunswick pool table which is free play.

Also there is free play on a 1948 Rockola shuffle board.