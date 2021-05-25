Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry's clothing room is open and in need of volunteers

Claudia Loucks

The clothing room at the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry is now open to residents of Geneseo and Atkinson, after being closed for some time as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The opening of the clothing room brings with it the need for volunteers.

Nicole Freadhoff, interim director of the Food Pantry, said, “We are in need of volunteers to help in our clothing room and to help distribute food. Anyone who would like to join our wonderful team of volunteers is asked to call the food pantry at 309-944-3165 or email geneseopantry@gmail.com.”

The clothing room is open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Donations for the clothing room are accepted during the open hours.

There is no charge for any item at the food pantry. Shoppers provide proof of residency their first visit, and sign in each time they visit the pantry. Each household may shop the clothing room once per week. Shoppers are given paper bags to fill and the number of bags depends on the household size. They may also choose two items that are too large to fit in the bags.

Freadhoff said shoppers may only take items for their own household.

She also reminded area residents that the food pantry “appreciates donations of fresh produce,” and added, “It enables us to provide clients with healthier food choices, and it provides them with options to try foods they may not have otherwise considered.”

There also is a need for new or used fans and Freadhoff said, “Many of our clients do not have air conditioning and they appreciate receiving fans to keep them cool. We are also accepting donations of summer clothing and household item, and we are especially in need of sheets and towels.”

Current needs include barbecue sauce, canned mushrooms, canned spinach, dried fruit and parmesan cheese.

Freadhoff also mentioned the Volunteer of the Month (June) is Doreen Derew, who has been volunteering at the food pantry for about five years.

“She sorts clothing and household items,” Freadhoff said. “Doreen said the best thing about volunteering at the food pantry is that it makes her feel good. Doreen’s most memorable experience at the pantry was when a camper caught fire on the street. The volunteers gave the family the things they needed to replace. She said the gratitude of the family was priceless.”