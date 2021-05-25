Levitt AMP Galva Music Series kicks off Sunday

staff writer

GALVA, Illinois— The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is pleased to welcome Good Morning Bedlam and Surf Zombies to the new stage at Wiley Park in Galva, IL to kick off this annual series on Sunday, May 30th.

Good Morning Bedlam has become an innovative force in the Midwest folk scene, with tight soaring three part harmonies and a thumping kick-drum, they captivate their audience night after night with no intention of slowing down.

Also appearing on stage are Surf Zombies, who raise surf rock from the dead with fast, crazy, original instrumentals that straddle retro surf, bubblegum punk and garage rock, conjuring images of beach parties, Saturday morning cartoons, and hot rod car shows.

Attendees of all ages are encouraged to join and to bring their lawn chairs and/or blankets for an entertaining evening filled with music. Food vendors will be on-site or guests can bring a picnic dinner. Concerts are held at Wiley Park in Galva and are provided free of charge. The event is a wonderful way to spend a summer evening.