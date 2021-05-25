News Briefs

staff writer

Walnut 5K for ALS taking registrations

The Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS Research (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) will be Saturday, July 3, 2021. The run/walk starts at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Bureau Valley Elementary Walnut Campus. Entry fee is $15.00 if received by June 25. T-shirts guaranteed to all who register by June 25. Race day registration time is 6:45-7:45 prior to race. Trophies awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd place overall male and female and medals to top 3 in age groups (male & female); 13 age groups. Trophies to first male and female Walnut finishers. Walkers are encouraged to participate. Bib chip timing, professional road race scoring team, and accurately measured course. Join us for our 10th year in support of raising money for ALS research and add on to the $82,000 already raised over the past 9 years! Due to Covid, we will be looking to make this a safe racing environment for all participants. Contact Brad Monier, Co-Race Director, to request an entry form or link to online registration at 815-303-9346 or email walnut5kals@gmail.com.

Geneseo Library wins construction grant

The Geneseo Library has been awarded the Live and Learn Construction Grant. The Library plans to put a new roof on the structure with the proceeds. They will be taking bids on the project this summer.

Galva minister to retire

Brother Michael D. and Patricia Miller are retiring from pastoring at the Trinity Baptist Church in Galva effective Monday, May 31st.

Friends of the Millers are welcome to join them at a buffet reception honoring the Millers’ service to the Galva church family on June 11th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Uncle Nolan’s Diner at 320 Main Street in Galva.

Bishop Hill program

As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th Anniversary Celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting a series of programs that investigates various aspects of the Bishop Hill Colony. Dr. Carolyn Anderson, retired professor of Anthropology at St. Olaf College in Minnesota, will present a program on the Material Culture of the Bishop Hill Colony. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be offered as a free Zoom session, no live in-person audience permitted. Please contact the BHHA at bhha@mymctc.net or by calling 309 927-3899 to obtain the Zoom link by Friday June 4. The program will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday June 5. The BHHA and the Galesburg Community Foundation are sponsors of this program series.