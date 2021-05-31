Cambridge Village Board approves appropriations

Claudia Loucks

After a public hearing prior to the regular board meeting Monday, May 24, Cambridge Village board members approved the 2021-2022 appropriations ordinance.

The ordinance lists expenditures at $3,538,796 which includes $1,536,563 in the general fund; $1,174,901 in water and sewer; $684,393 in the TIF Fund, and $142,939 in the motor fuel fund.

By approving the appropriations ordinance, the village will now have a surplus dollar amount in the four operating funds.

Steve Brown, village administrator, said, “We worked very hard on this budget for several months to make sure we are being fiscally responsible as well as maintaining our infrastructure and public needs.”

The board also approved the appointment of Sam Bennett to serve as a village trustee for a four-year term to fill the vacancy created by Trustee Jason Beam’s election to board president.

In other business, the board accepted a bid of $131,600.00 from Central Tank Coatings, Inc., Elgin, Iowa, for interior surface restoration to the water tower, including interior wet and dry surface recoating.

The work is expected to be complete by fall.

The board also approved the Motor Fuel Tax Obligation Retirement Resolution in the amount of $34,131.20 for payment of North Street General Obligation Bond.

Board members agreed to oppose Senate Bill SB2298 which diminishes the village’s ability to offer incentives for development in the village and will send a letter stating their opposition to State representatives.

In other business, the board:

-Received committee assignments from village president Jason Beam.

-Approved allowing the resident at 108 Circle Dr. to hold a fireworks display on his property from 9 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

-Approved paying Rebuilding Together – Henry County for material costs for repairs to a residential accessibility ramp.