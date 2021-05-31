Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 29, 2006

Susan Skora of the Community Foundation of the Great River Band presents Donovan “Bush” Anderson of the Cambridge Grants Team with a check for $3,000 to be used for a flag and flagpole at College Square Park.

Kindra Gradert of Cambridge received the top award, Outstanding Ag Transfer Student, Wednesday, May 31, during the Black Hawk College East Campus 2006 Agriculture Recognition Dinner held at the Annawan Meeting and Banquet Center, with the award goes a scholarship presented by Donal :Bud” Ward of Walnut, in memory of his wife, Rosemary Gradert. Gradert, a horse science major, plans to continue her ag education at Kansas State University.

The Henry County Fair crowned its three reigning queens Tuesday night, June 20. Chole VanOpdorp of Geneseo is the 2006 Junior Miss Henry County Fair. Kala Causemake was crowned Miss Henry County Fair Queen and Kiersten Cathelyn was named Little Miss Henry County.

Gary Frisk, president of the Henry county Fair board presented Tracy Diehl, Kelli patton nd Juliet VanOpdorp with “Friend of the Fair” plaques for 2006, before the Henry County Fair Queen Pageant.

25 Years Ago

June 20, 1996

Ten members of the Cambridge Garden Club met on Monday, May 20 at Linden Terrace Greenhouses in Davenport, Iowa for a tour and a presentation by the “Pland Lady,” luncheon meeting followed at Bishop’s in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Henry County Coroner Dave Johnson of Cambridge attended a disaster training session on Saturday, June 8 at the Quad City Airport, Moline.

Ron Snow pauses while watering newly planted prairie plants Saturday afternoon, June 15 in a project sponsored by the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Henry County natural Areas Guardians, a subcommittee of the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Village Hardware, Cambridge, owner Art Ries, was presented with plaque distinguishing Village Hardware as one of the top 25 retail dealers for cabinetry in the Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa region. Kim Kent, division sales manager for Dimock, Gould and Co., presented Mr. Ries with the plaque Thursday, June 133. Village Hardware has won the award for nine years in a row including the first year it was presented. Mr. Ries also announced Thursday Village Hardware will be discontinuing its floor covering line and will expand its cabinetry and appliances line.

50 Years Ago

June 24, 1971

David Wongstrom of Geneseo, a former Cambridge resident, was hired as Cambridge High School Principal during a board meeting Wednesday night, June 16.

Roger Gradert of Cambridge was elected secretary of Section 3. Future Farmers of America during the 43rd annual FFA state convention held recently.

Dennis Frisk, 17 of Osco has scored highest in Henry County 4H automotive skill driving contest. He now has earned the chance to compete in the statewide contest scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, at Urbana.

There will be a story book hour at the Cambridge Library Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m.

100 Years Ago

June 16, 1921

Mr. and Mrs. William Ringle left Sunday in their car for Minneapolis. Where they went to check after their farm interests.

W. H. Finlay, the hog buyer, shipped a car of hogs to Chicago last Thursday and accompanied the shipment.

Mrs. Mary Hays, after spending a short time with her son, William Irwin and wife left Monday morning for her home in Indiana.

Cambridge vs. New Windsor on Sunday afternoon at the fairgrounds Games started at 3 o’clock.