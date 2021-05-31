Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 21, 2006

The 2006-2007 Galva Lions Club officers and directors were inducted during the club’s meet June 24 by John Allsworth, Vice District Governor-elect. Among those inducted and honored were Larry Vrner, Bob Melton, Gary Emunds, Steve Johnson, Mike Terwilliger, Don Hagman, Richard Bergsten.

A special Court of Honor was held Sunday, June 4 t the Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor. At that time, Terry Anderson of Woodhull received his Eagle Scout Award.

Todd McClintic, a Galva native, has joined the sales team at Gustafson Ford. He is working at the dealership’s Galva facility.

Courtney Warner, 9, holds up long locks cut from her hair moments earlier by Lois Hepner of Hair Essentials in Kewanee on June 9. Courtney, daughter of Mark and Cathy Warner of rural Galva, is donating her hair to Locks of Love, an organization which provides hair prosthetics for children with long term medical hair loss.

25 Years Ago

June 19, 2006

The Galva Arts Council will host n outdoor Coffeehouse in Wiley Park on Wednesday, July 3. The entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m. with all performers welcome to participate.

Twelve area youth attended Western Illinois 4-H Youth Camp near Jacksonville, Illinois June 9-13.

Those attending were Kevin Bowman, Andrea Ostrom, Jeremy Peterson, Lauren Lehr, Crystal Steck, Chelsey Olson, Annie Johnson, Cassidy Eklund, Mackenzie, Elizabeth Holmes, Lisa Woolsey.

The Illinois Funeral Directors Association honored Gerald J. Rux of Kewanee as a Forty-Year Licensee of funeral service at its convention in Springfield June 1 Rux was recognized for his contribution to funeral service and to the Illinois community.

50 Years Ago

June 24, 1971

The new queen of the “City of Go’ is named but has yet to be crowned. During sidewalk day activity on Tuesday, Laura Schuster, was announced as the 1971 queen during a crowning ceremony in Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Representative Tom Railsback announced Tuesday tht he has been notified by Amtrack that the city of Kewanee will be a regular stop on the Denver Zypher line beginning July 12.

Diane Bates, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elwyn Bates of rural Galva will be competing in the Henry County Pork Producers Association queen contest on Monday night.

Miss Sarah Liehr is attending Girl’s State at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill this week. She is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.

100 Years Ago

June 21, 1921

Mr. Milliard Hinkle visited her parents in Kewanee Wednesday.

Mrs. George Teucher, returned to her home in this city Sunday from a Kewanee hospital, where she was confined several weeks.

A crew of fourteen men are being employed on the toll lines leading into Galva this week by the Bell Telephone Company.

M. A. Adams returned to Galva the first of the week from Cambridge, where he had been serving on the Grand Jury.