Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

June 9, 2006

In good weather, removing flags from Geneseo's Aisle of Flags is-a time consuming task, each flag requires four people to help take it apart. But, when a fast-moving storm blows into the city park, removing all 553 flags before it rains can be practically impossible, as volunteers discovered on Memorial Day.

Officials at Geneseo Telephone Co. recently announced their plans to construct a new building in place of the former Precision Alignment building, located at the comer of State and Exchange streets in Geneseo.

25 Years Ago

June 7, 1996

Swimming yes, sunburns no: The outdoor pool may open this weekend, but it's not likely, according to park director Bob Orsi. "We need" to get into the 80-degree category with outdoor temperatures, and we're going to need a couple days," said Mr. Orsi.

Roger Eickman of Geneseo has been appointed to the Geneseo Community Park District board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Barb Fehlman. Mr. Eickman will serve until April of 1997 when the next general_election.

50 Years Ago

June 3, 1971

The city of Geneseo is in the process of installing sanitary and storm sewers to provide service and treatment of wastewater in compliance with the state laws. Part of the program is maintenance and improvement to the existing system During the next year, maintenance crews will be cleaning the sewers with a bucket machine end jet cleaner to get full capacity of the pipe in the ground.

Meal on Wheels service will soon become available for any homebound or elderly person who is living within the city limits.

100 Years Ago

June 3, 1921

The members of the eighth grade of the South Side school enjoyed a picnic at the Outing Club grounds last Saturday.

For sale, a Duroc Jersey sow with nine pigs. Sow weighs 340 pounds. James Keegan, 524 East Exchange street, near factory