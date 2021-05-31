Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 29, 2006

Helping celebrate 50 Years as a Lions Club, Past District Governor Ron Flood stands with Lion Dave Russell, who reads a list of charter members of the Orion organization. Tim Garrity, who represented his father Tom as the only surviving Lions Club Charter member, was recognized at the special event at the special event on Saturday, June 24.

The Henry County Farm Bureau gave their annual donation of ground beef packages to all Henry County food pantries and the Safe House of Kewanee. The Farm Bureau partnered with Fareway in Geneseo in packaging of the meat. They include Nicole McHugh, Steve Butterfield and Patty Butterfield of the Orion Food Pantry. Steve Nightingale of Osco, member of the Farm Bureau of directors, and Katie Boruff, Farm Bureau manager.

Special Award Winners in varsity baseball on June 1 are Michael Tuttle, Sportmanship, Drew Harlan, Most Valuable Player, Cal DePorter, Best Defense, and Best Bating Average, Chad DeFauw, Most improved, and Keith VanHuizen, Sportmanship.

Varsity coach Tony Stiles selects players to receive wards named for the late Marvin Solomonson. Drew Harlan, was the player of the Year for the numerous season and career records he set and Joe Smolenski was the Rookie of the Year. Brandon Kommer, winner of the Will to Win Award.

25 Years Ago

June 20, 1996

The Rev. Millie H. Peters currently pastor at Hopedale,will become pastor of Andover Methodist Church and Alpha Methodist Church on Monday, July 1. Bishop David I. Lawson of the Central Illinois Conference made the appointment last week.

Barbara Foster of Lynn Center was the first place winner in the photography workshop at the 23rd annual Mississippi Valley Writers Conference in Rock Island earlier this month. Rich Johnson of Moline, leader of the workshop, gave the award for submitted work and class contributions. The award was presented at a banquet at the Augustana College Center on Friday, June 7.

The 1996-97 officers of the Orion American Legion Auxiliary #255 were installed Tuesday, June 11 t the American Legion post. They are President Cleora Calkins, Vice President Catherine Hughes, Treasurer Margaret Hultgren, Secretary Joyce Alba, chaplain Dora Hassler, Historian Ruth Farwell and Sergent at Arms Evelyn Wshburn. The nxt meeting will be Tuesday, July 9. Christy Carlson and Stephanie Curtis will report on their week at Illini Girls State.

Darrel Muhleman accepts the Lion of the Year award from Ron Flood, president of the Orion Lions Club, on Monday, June 17 at Central Park, Orion. Mr. Muhleman participated in all club projects. He was the food tent chairman at Orion Fall Festival.

50 Years Ago

June 24, 1971

The Rev. Elwyn L. Zimerman of Hudson, Illinois has accepted the call to become the pastor of the First Baptist of Orion. He will begin his ministerial duties here July 1.

Dr. Charles L. Clark and Dr. Erl Deeeuw announce the association of Dr. Gary Kampman and Dr. James Montgomer at the Orion Veterinary Service.

Mr. and Mrs. Truman Hamilton entertained some of their children and grandchildren in their home Sunday at a Father;s day dinner. Present were Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Hamilton and family, Mrs. Roger Hamilton and children and Brian, Christine and Todd Larson.

Mrs. J. H. Nelson’s daughter, Mrs. John Carl, Chicago, graduated June 13 from DePauw, Chicago. She graduated with high honors in Elementary eduction.

100 Years Ago

June 23, 1921

H. M. Sheesley lost one of his best horses on Tuesday of this week. The horse was overcome with the heat while at work cultivating corn.

An interesting ballgame is billed for next Sunday afternoon on the Orion diamond between Sherrard and Orion.

Forrest Wayne made another fish catch at Crescent Lake last Saturday night, when he and his party landed four splendid big channel catfish, the largest of which weighed 10 ½ pounds. These beauties were caught with pole and line.

Miss Freda Hallberg and brothers, Hugo and Frank of Hammond, IN are visiting friends here.