compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Marriage Licenses

Jacob Logan Crotty and Madison Maredith Graham both of Moline

Bryan Duane Leverette and Kristin Nicole Stropes both of Kewanee

Cody James Sheffler and Rachel Mary Orton, both of Eagle, Colorado

Jonathon Darius Minks and Remy Ann Dabbs both of Kewanee

Brandon Lee Ruyse and Samantha K. Yenney, both of Kewanee

Dissolutions

Crystal Putman from Jon Putman