Property Transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Kewanee Partners, Colorado, to Joseph R. Schrantz of Kewanee, 1020 W. 6th St., Kewanee, IL $11,000.00

Tod Ray Schnowske, Plainfield, IL to Donald A. and Casey A. Brose 5277 East 1770 St. Cambridge, IL $40,000.00

Arthur and Cindy R. Ries of Geneseo to David T. and Elizabeth C. Roesner Lot Five (5) of Richmond Hill West Second Addition,Geneseo, IL $345,000.00

Christopher and Heather Grans to Seth M. Rusk, Geneseo 716 S. State Street, Geneseo $140,000.00

Debra Johnson to Zakary A. and Samantha K. Swanson 513 Swank St., Galva $237,000.00

Tracey Johnson to Kristy Holeman 222 E. Pearl St., Geneseo $136,000.00

Christopher and Janice Verbeke of Geneseo to Preston and Courtney Jones 703 S. State St., Geneseo $264,000.00

Walter and Linda S. DeVilder to Rebecca L. Giles, Colorado, 256 Windmont Rd., Kewanee $170,000.00