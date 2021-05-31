State Bank of Toulon announces essay winners

staff writer

The State Bank of Toulon is pleased to announce the local winners of their CBAI/ State Bank of Toulon Annual Essay Contest. Local seniors were asked to write a one-page essay answering the question, “Why is a trusted partner such as a community bank so valuable to have during the global pandemic?” First place, with an award of $750 went to Kathleen Kocan from Galva High School. Second place, with an award of $500, went to Benjamin Smith from Galva High School and third place, with an award of $250 went to Trinity Shimmin from Stark County High School