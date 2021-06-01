Bike Safety at Galva Elementary School

Carol Townsend

A Bike Safety program was given to Galva Elementary students by Patrick Sloan from the Galva Kiwanis and Officer Ralph Brown, galva School District officer.

They told the students that riding a bicycle is the same as driving a car. You must be responsible.

They told the students that it would be a lot different riding a bicycle in Chicago than in Galva but you never know some day if you attend school or work in a larger city.

Officer Brown showed the students the hand signals that they need to use to be safe.

He said it is so important as if you collide with a vehicle they weight at least 2,000 pounds.

Helmets were also stressed as you need to wear one and how important they are to keep your head safe as you don’t want your head to hit the pavement.

It is important to always stop at stop signs and look both ways.

It was stressed to the students that if it is not posted, bicycles can be ridden on the sidewalk.

“Don’t ride in the street if you are not comfortable.” stated Officer Brown.

The program was divided up in three groups, 5th and 6th, 3rd and 4th and 1st and 2nd.

The Galva Kiwanis Club purchased 30 bicycle helmets and at each program, ten names were drawn for a helmet to take home and use.