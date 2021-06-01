First Levitt AMP concert held on new stage

Carol Townsend

The first Levitt Amp performance was held Sunday evening in Wiley Park at the new completed stage.

Surf Zombies (surf rock) performed at 7 p.m. and Good Morning Bedlam (folk rock) pictured, performed at 8 p.m.

The committee said that over 650 attended the first concert.

The food vendors were very busy and the committee said there will be more vendors next Sunday evening.

There was the 50/50 raffle, a gift basket give away and face painting that added to the event.

Everyone is invited to attend the free concerts every Sunday night except July 4th and bring a friend and a lawn chair or a blanket.

This week , June 6th will be Stone and Snow (Americana , folk and more) and Avey Grouws Band (blues).