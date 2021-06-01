Galva 8th Grade graduation

Carol Townsend

The Galva 8th grade graduated Wednesday May 26. Cliff Wright from the Galva American Legion is pictured presenting citizenship awards to Cameron O'Brien and Lillian Wigant.

O’Brien is the son of Shellie Halsall, Lafayette and Sean O’Brien, Galva and Wigant is the daughter of Lucas and Rachel Wigant of rural Galva.

Katie Kocan the Galva High School 2021 Valedicorian gave comments to the class. Kocan told the class to “learn from their mistakes and focus on bettering yourself.”

The processional and recessional was played by the Galva Jr Sr High School Quintet consisting of John Gravitt, Jonas Porsch, Caden Rachel, Wade Rachel and Nathan Robinson.

Principal Jerry Becker welcomed the graduates and those in attendance.

The pledge of allegiance was led by 8th graders Cole Baulch and Josh Gravitt.

Principal Becker recognized the Presidentual Academic Excellence students: Madison Bates, Cole Baulch, Avery Dooley, Joshua Gravitt, Cameron O’Brien and Lillian Wigant

The presidential Academic Achievement was Victoria Conner.

The promotional certificates were awarded by Superintendent Doug O’Riley and School Board President John VanDeVelde and school board member Kaleena Conrad to the following students: Madison Bates, Cole Baulch, Cheyanne Bell, Kyle Bloom, Liberty Brown, Victoria Conner, Jacob Conrad, Makayla Craig, Avery Dooley, Emma Farmer, Chris Garcia, Shane Garcia, Joshua Gravitt, Alec Gustafson, Preston Haga, Olivia Hartman, Loagan Herr, Chase Huggins, Talan Hull, John Ingels, Katelynn Jones, Grace Klein, Ariel Martinez, Olivia Mlotek, Addison Moore, Cameron O’Brien, Dakota Olander, Loreyn Robinson, Faith Simoneaux, Isabelle Smith, Jasmine Smith, Jesse Sterling, Matt Swank, Lillian Wigant, Christopher Williams, and Tyler Williams.