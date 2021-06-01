Hospital Auxiliary 2021 Ice Cream Social
Claudia Loucks
(In a sidebar)
Listing of Ice Cream Socials, bands and organizations sponsoring
June 8 Maple City Band Geneseo Communications
June 10 Miracle Blue Grass Band Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary
June 15 Maple City Band Geneseo International Thanksgiving Fellowship
June 22 Maple City Band Izaak Walton League
June 29 Middle School Band Geneseo Performing Arts Council
July 6 Maple City German Band Henry Co. Humane Society
July 13 Maple City Band Quality Lives, Inc.
July 20 Geneseo Big Band Northside Elementary PTA