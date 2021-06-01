Hospital Auxiliary 2021 Ice Cream Social

Claudia Loucks
Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary members Connie Paris, left, and Penny Nanni, will be helping at the group’s annual ice cream social on Thursday, June 10, in Geneseo City Park. Barbecue sandwiches, a variety of pies and cakes, along with ice cream and beverages will be served, beginning at 5 p.m. The Miracle Blue Grass Band will provide music for dancing and listening, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds of the social are used for health career scholarships presented each year by the auxiliary. This year’s recipients will be announced at the ice cream social.

(In a sidebar)

Listing of Ice Cream Socials, bands and organizations sponsoring

June 8                Maple City Band        Geneseo Communications

June 10            Miracle Blue Grass Band    Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary

June 15             Maple City Band        Geneseo International Thanksgiving Fellowship

June 22            Maple City Band         Izaak Walton League

June 29            Middle School Band    Geneseo Performing Arts Council

July 6                Maple City German Band        Henry Co. Humane Society

July 13            Maple City Band            Quality Lives, Inc.

July 20            Geneseo Big Band        Northside Elementary PTA