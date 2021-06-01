News Briefs

New exhibit at Smith Galleries

During the months of June-July the Smith Studio and Gallery, in downtown Geneseo, is sponsoring an exhibition of the paintings of Kent Broadbent. This is an exhibition of sixteen abstract paintings created with an oil and cold wax medium.

Kent Broadbent is a long-time resident of the Annawan, Illinois area where he grew up on the family farm his great grandfather purchased in 1865. Kent attended a small rural school and developed an interest in art when he was 12 years old. Kent attend Illinois State University and graduated with a degree in Psychology but he took numerous painting and sculpture classes, and continued to take drawing classes at Augustana College after his graduation.

Kent’s joy of painting is evident to this day, with the vivid colors he uses, and the energy of his personal style. His preferred medium is directed towards abstract expressionist lines, although he occasionally dabbles in abstract landscapes, from the scenes he deems of interest. He has won numerous awards for his expressive work, and his paintings are on permanent display in various regional locales.

Galva Clean Up week

The City of Galva will be having a clean-up week beginning June 21 and ending June 26 for Galva residents only.

All residents are asked to bring items to Galva’s Maintenance Yard (use the driveway located between Preferred Home Health Care and Mary’s Family Dining and Lounge) to be placed in a roll off which will be provided by Eagle Enterprises.

Anyone who is handicapped or not able to take their items to the maintenance yard can call City Hall and someone will assist them. Assistance will only be available from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday June 21 through Thursday June 24. We will only come to your residence one time for pick up.

Items not accepted are shingles, anti-freeze, LP tanks, yard waste, paint, or any hazardous material. Tires will be accepted for a fee depending on their size.

Televisions and electronic components will be accepted at Eagle Enterprises during their normal business hours.

The maintenance yard will be open extended hours June 21-24 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to allow better response to clean up. June 25 the yard will be open until 3:00 p.m. June 26 the yard will be open from 7:00a.m. to noon.

If you have any questions you can call City Hall 932-2555 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

QC Music Guild presents Spamalot the Musical

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Featuring a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people, the 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

Online Streaming, No in-person performances. To purchase tickets, call 309-762-6610 or visit www.qcmusicguild.com

Maple City Band performances

The Maple City Band will be performing several concerts this summer in the Geneseo City Park Band Shell starting Tuesday June 8. All Tuesday night concerts will start at 7 PM. Maple City Band will also perform on June 15, June 22 and July 13. Along with Kiwanis Pork in the Pork, Maple City Band will give their annual Independence Day concert on Sunday July 4 starting at 1 PM.

"The band members are really excited to get back to playing after having a virtual season last year," commented MCB Director Alan Kiser. The band is being cautious and wearing special instrumentalist masks with slits in them for the mouthpieces as well as using bell covers on their instruments. Music this season will include a variety of pieces with several selections from circus music and music reminiscent of the 1920's.