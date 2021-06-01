Parade, car show to highlight Andover festival

Mindy Carls

The Andover 185th + 1 Festival on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, will include a Grand Parade and a Cruise-In among the highlights.

Grand Parade entries will be accepted until noon on Saturday in the village maintenance shed area at Pine Street and Fifth Street (Illinois 81). No registration fee will be charged.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and roll east on 81 for four blocks to Elm Street at the Andover American Legion Post.

Riders in moving vehicles may not throw candy, but walkers can distribute it.

Prizes will be awarded ribbons or trophies for Best Costumed Walker, Best Costumed Pet, Best Decorated Bike, Best Float and Best of Theme (“Where Tradition Makes Progress”).

Bands, horses, motorcycles, cars, tractors, Scouts, youth groups and politicians are invited to participate but will not be judged. For entry fees, visit https://sites.google.com/view/andover-tourism/june-festival and click on the Parade Entry Form link at the top. For more information, call Julia Brandt at (309) 781-3374 or send a message to Steve Conrad at fatcity@prodigy.net.

The first annual Andover Cruise-In will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday on Illinois 81. A live band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. and a fireworks display will be at 9:30 a.m.

All cars, trucks and motorcycle are welcome. An entry fee will be charged.

3-D Sound Company will provide music and handle announcements.

The event will include food vendors, a 50-50 drawing, door prizes and Top 30 prizes.

For more information, contact Tim Smith at (309) 714-0201 or canamtiftime@yahoo.com.

Other highlights include:

Food stands, Saturday

• 8 to 11 a.m. Donuts, west side of lake.

• 11 a.m. Homemade pie and sandwiches (Luther League, Augustana church), west side picnic shelter.

• 4 to 7 p.m. Pork chop supper, east shelter.

• 4 to 7 p.m. Ice cream social, east side.

• 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Ribeye sandwiches and snacks, west side.

Food stands, Sunday

• 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast, east shelter.

Music and entertainment, Saturday

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. K Krewer portrays Jenny Lind, the Swedish Nightingale, at Jenny Lind Chapel in celebration of the soprano’s 200th anniversary.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rudy Vallejo presents Native American culture and dances, west side.

•2 p.m. Black Hawk Pipes and Drums concert, east side.

• 4 to 5 p.m. Miracle Bluegrass Band, east side.

• 6 p.m. Orion Community Band, lakeside shelter.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Mo’s Garage Band, Nutty Bar beer garden.

• 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. Bix Youth Jazz Band, lakeside shelter.

• 9:30 p.m. Fireworks Over the Lake, “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Augustana Pastor Reed Pedersen.

Special events, Sunday

• 9 a.m. Community worship service, east side (Augustana Church in case of rain).

• 10 a.m. Memorial service and Salute to Veterans, east side.

For a full schedule and more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/andover-tourism/june-festival