Carol Townsend

The Galva Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize Dan Rux as Citizen of the Year between acts at the Levitt Amp concert this Sunday, June 6th at Galva’s Wiley Park’s new stage.

Tina Hutchinson, Peggy Jennings, Nancy Anderson, Diane Gibson, and Terri Volkert will also be recognized. They will receive the Friend of the Chamber Award for their mask-making contributions in the community.