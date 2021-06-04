Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

June 16, 2006

Gum chewing and dancing are activities the staff at the Public Library normally prohibits their patrons from attempting. However, the library board recently expressed appreciation for Middle School students who both chewed gum and danced. Members of the student council presented a check for $1,000 to library director Brenda Fowler.

The horse-drawn cart Melody Clementz will drive through Sunday's Music Festival parade, sponsored by the Geneseo Lions Club, will do more than fit with the parade’s “All the Rage-Fads and Fashions Through the Decades" theme.

25 Years Ago

June 14, 1996

Geneseo Junior High School students won eighth place as a team in the 1995-96 math competition sponsored by the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Christina Savage of Geneseo was the top individual from Geneseo, earning a 12th place finish in the state.

"School Daze" is the theme of the annual Geneseo Music Festival set this weekend. Featured performance will be by the Great Lakes Naval Band in the city park band shell. The seven-member band will perform top 40’s music.

50 Years Ago

June 10, 1971

"Happines Is " is the theme of the third annual Geneseo Music Festival parade to be held in Geneseo at 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be over 70 entries in the parade, including floats, horse riding units, musical units, Scouts, and patriotic organizations.

The Wake Riders Water Ski club will present a water ski show beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Izaak Walton League grounds. T h e 20-act show will consist of many interesting routines, such as five-man pyramid, barefoot skiing, paddle skiing, three-man jump, clowns, ballet, kite flying, doubles act.

100 Years Ago

June 10, 1921

When Principal Darnell had delivered the diplomas to thirty-eight members of the 1921 class he gave the audience a surprise by calling forward Judge Emery C. Graves and presenting to him a diploma for having completed the course of study of the high school in the spring of 1873.

Fifty years ago the first class to graduate from the high school had completed its course of study and the members thereof were given their diplomas. The alumni reunion held this year was therefore a golden jubilee event and of more than ordinary interest.