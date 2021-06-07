Geneseo 2021 Music Fest

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Music Festival is back! After celebrating its 51st year in 2019, the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Geneseo Music Fest, in its 53rd year, will be held from Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, said, “Geneseo’s longest running annual festival enters its 53rd year in 2021, after taking a year off in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Geneseo Music Fest is a cornucopia of free family entertainment. Visit Geneseo for free summertime fun on Father’s Day weekend for live music, craft vendors, food trucks, tractor displays, and experience a classic Midwestern small town summertime festival atmosphere at its finest.”

A complete schedule of events for the Music Fest weekend is available at the Chamber website at www.geneseo.org or by calling the Chamber at 309-944-2686.

Residents and visitors are asked to be aware of street closures throughout the weekend.

The 2021 Geneseo Music Fest will feature its classic attractions, including the Music Fest Art & Craft Fair, Music Fest Rotary Club Queen Pageant, Sumertime Cookouts at the City Park and live music acts from Geneseo and the surrounding area.

Food trucks will be set up at City Park during the event, offering selections ranging form barbecues to lemon shake-ups to classic carnival food fare.

New attractions will be showcased this year, such as the Presidential Memorabilia Display featuring Historian Dr. Larry Cook and an outdoor movie.

Sounds of live music will be at various spots in Geneseo and not only in City Park.

Sullivan said the change in the music locations “is being done to support local bars and restaurants who endured rough economic conditions during the Covid-19 mitigations in Illinois.”

The weekend is bookended by two popular family-friendly parades – the Kiwanis Club’s Doo Dah Parade on Friday, June 18, and the annual Music Fest Father’s Day Parade on Sunday, June 20.

On Sunday, June 20, the Gen-Air Park group will host its annual Father’s Day Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast.

The schedule:

Thursday, June 17

-4 to 7:30 p.m. – Girls’ Night Out & Pop Up Market – Central Bank Pavilion.

Friday, June 18.

-6 p.m. – Kiwanis Club Annual Doo Dah Parade – downtown Geneseo.

-6 to 8 p.m. – Geneseo Rotary Cookout & Ice Cream Social – Geneseo City Park.

-6 to 10 p.m. – Live music at Great Revivalist Brew Lab.

-6:30 p.m. - Introduction of Little Miss Henry County Pageant contestants, City Park band shell.

-7 p.m. – Rotary Club-sponsored 2021 Queen Pageant - City Park band shell.

-8 to 11 p.m. – Live music – “50 Shades of Rock” – Geneseo Brewing Company.

Saturday, June 19 – in Geneseo City Park Bandshell

-8:30 a.m. – Music Fest Flow Yoga presented by Geneseo Park District.

-10:15 a.m. – Jazzercise Strength – 45 min. in the Park – by Jazzercise.

-11:30 a.m. – Musical Memories Recital.

-1:30 p.m. – Music Fest Cheer Clinic presented by Geneseo Cheer.

-3 p.m. – Geneseo Community Choir.

-4:30 p.m. – Maple City Band.

-6 p.m. – River City 6 Jazz Band.

Saturday, June 19

-8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Geneseo Farmer’s Market – North City Park.

-8 a.m. – 6 p.m. – AE&TA Tractor Display – North City Park.

-8 a.m. – Maple City 4 Run presented by Geneseo Rotary, starting at Geneseo Middle School.

-9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Family Fest –with activities for the entire family (inflatables, fire truck sprinkler and more) presented by Geneseo Park District & Geneseo Fire Dept. – in Geneseo City Park.

-10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Presidential Memorabilia Display featuring Historian Dr. Larry Cook (at The Victory Center – Illowa Fellowship of Christian Athletes location)

-10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Geneseo Music Fest Art & Craft Fair – Geneseo City Park.

-11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – lunch cookout, sponsored by Ag Alumni and FFA – Geneseo City Park.

-1 p.m. – FFA Pedal Tractor Pull presented by Love’s Travel Stops – Geneseo City Park.

-5 to 7 p.m. – Pork chop Cookout & Ice Cream Social – Henry County Pork Producers & Geneseo Art League – Geneseo City Park.

-6 to 10 p.m. – Live music at Great Revivalist Brew Lab.

-8 to 11 p.m. – Live music – “Wulfbriar” – Central Bank Pavilion.

-8 p.m. – Outdoor Movie Series – “School of Rock” – presented by the Geneseo Park District Foundation – Geneseo Park District Athletic Field.

Sunday, June 20

-7 – 11 a.m. – Fly-In/Drive-In Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast at Gen-Air Park.

-10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Arts and Crafts Fair along with food vendors in City Park.

-10:30 a.m. – worship service by First United Methodist Church – Geneseo City Park.

-1 p.m. – Music Fest Father’s Day Parade presented by Geneseo Communications – State Street / downtown Geneseo.

-2:30 p.m. – Live music – “Glory Days Garage Band” presented by Heartland Connections – City Park Bandshell.

-4 p.m. – Geneseo Music Fest concludes.