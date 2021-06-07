Geneseo Community Choir concert

Claudia Loucks

The 100-voice Community Choir and the 45-voice Children’s Choir will present “Reflections on 2020” from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, in Geneseo City Park.

A free will offering will be accepted and in the event of rain, the concert will be held at the same time and same day in the Geneseo High School Concert Hall. A $5 admission fee will be charged at the door for ages six years and older.

The adult choir will sing “With a Voice of Singing,” “Blue Skies,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Impossible Dream,” and “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

The children’s choir will sing “To Music,” “The Bare Necessities,” and “We’re the Future of Tomorrow.”

The combined choirs will sing “When You Believe,” and “God Bless the USA.” The Community Choir is directed by Pam Edwards and accompanied by Lynne Haars.

Co-directors of the children’s choir are Pam Edwards and Amy Croft, accompanied by Janis Longbons.