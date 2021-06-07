Geneseo Music Festival queen candidates

Claudia Loucks

Candidates in the annual Geneseo Music Festival Queen Pageant are Abigail Barickman, Madeline Barickman, Esther Brown, Natalie Jacocks, Olivia Johnson, Breann Keller, Paige Laingen, Mara Lowe, Madeline Possin, Rebecca Ramp, Miranda Roemer, Morgan Simms and Evie Wilson. The contestants are 2021 graduates from Geneseo High School. The pageant is sponsored each year by the Geneseo Rotary Club and will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, in City Park. The event is held in conjunction with the Rotary Club ice cream social which begins at 5 p.m. and includes a menu of sandwiches, baked beans, chips, beverage and dessert. The queen and members of the court receive cash awards from the Rotary Club and will reign over the Geneseo Music Festival activities including the parade on Sunday, June 20. In addition to members of the court, all other participants in the queen pageant will receive $25 Chamber of Commerce gift certificates.