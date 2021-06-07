Lance Camp announces run for Circuit Judge

staff writer

Lance E. Camp, of rural Atkinson, has announced his candidacy for Henry County Circuit Judge. Mr. Camp is currently the Chief Public Defender for Henry County.

Mr. Camp said, “It is my honor and privilege to submit my candidacy for the position of Henry County Circuit Judge on the Republican ticket. I am eager to continue to serve the people of Henry County in this new role.”

Mr. Camp has been an attorney for over a decade, working in criminal law, family law, small claims, evictions, wills and trusts, and many other areas of the law. “I believe that I am the most experienced attorney who is seeking the position and the one who has handled almost evey type of case that a Henry County Judge would see.”

Virgil Thurman, an attorney from Geneseo said, “Lance and I have handled many cases together. He has alway been knowledgeable and honest in our dealings. He will be a well-reasoned and fair Judge.”

Mr. Camp is currently the President of the Henry County Bar Association and 1st Vice-President of the Henry County Republican Central Committee. Mr. Camp has recently served on the boards of Growth, Inc., a not-for-profit day care in Geneseo, and the YMCA in Kewanee. He also led the Ad Hoc committee for the Henry County Public Safety Tax when it passed and has volunteered for the Prairie Chicken Arts Festival. He has also hosted many trivia nights for local charitable organizations.

Jim Padilla, a former Henry County Sherrif said “Lance and I have worked on many projects together, including on the Public Safety Tax Committee and was one of the main reasons it got passed. He led the committee that helped get more funds into the Sheriff’s Department, even though he was a defense attorney at the time. He knows what is right and what is wrong and he and would make a great Judge.”

“I am pleased to hear from my many supporters as I start this journey to become the next Henry County Circuit Judge. I look forward to meeting more of the people of Henry County in the coming months.”, said Mr. Camp.