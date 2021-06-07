Property Transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Kayla E. Weber to Jose and Rena Camo 21432 N 650th Ave, Kewanee IL $65,000.00

Logan Paul and Jessie Jo Segura to Manuel Diaz and Patricia Diaz 1793 US Highway 34, Kewanee $67,500.00

Juan Diaz-Guerrero and Jesus Ocampo-Angel to Genisis Paredez 1008 Roseview Ave, Kewanee. $36,000.00.

Ronald R. and Connie K Brieder to John Bickett 544 E. Wells St. Geneseo 120,000.00

Rick and Renee Benhart to Jeffrey and Alexandra Cechowicz 208 N Stewart St., Geneseo $147,000.00

George and Gail Farley to Bailey Scott Weber and Sara Jane Weber Lot 22 of Hazelwood Fourth addition, a subdivision located in the North half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 18 North Range 2 East of Fourth Principal $265,000.00

Justin James and Catherine Darin To Mingy K. Ball Lot 53 of Oakwood Acres, Section III, a subdivision in the city of Geneseo $155,000.00

Justin Fritz and Nicole Fritz to Hayden and Anna L. Combs, 44 Center Court Geneseo $155,000.00