Corrections

A story appearing in last week's Henry County Republic mistakenly was credited to Beth Welbers, as the author. Claudia Loucks was the writer of the story about Will Daniels, Geneseo graduate and decathlon athlete, and possible Olympic hopeful. The Republic regrets the error.

The news story regarding the Geneseo City Council and Oakwood Cemetery, contained a statement that dog walking was not prohibited in the cemetery. Dog walking is prohibited in the cemeteries, and all dog owners are required to pick up any messes their pets leave anywhere in town.