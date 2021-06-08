Friends of Galva Chamber

Carol Townsend

Pictured are the “mask ladies” from left, Nancy Anderson, Terri Volkert, Tina Hutchinson and Peggy Jennings who received the “Friends of the Galva Chamber of Commerce” award Sunday night during the presentation between acts at the Levitt AMP concert at Wiley Park.

Pictured in the back is Stacy Hanks, President of the Galva Chamber of Commerce. The ladies were nominated by Galva resident Shelly Collis.

Collis said, “When there was a shortage of masks, Tina and her team stepped up night and day sewing masks. They made 4,000 masks.” They also supplied to Abilities Plus and nursing homes. Galva residents donated donating elastic, fabric, thread and postage. Masks were free to medical personnel, EMT’s , fire and police. Masks were sold to the general public for $5 and with that money, these ladies donated $2,611 to Galva’s Freedom Fest.