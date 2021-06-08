Galva Citizen of 2021

Carol Townsend

Dan Rux was the recipient of the 2021 Galva Citizen of the Year.

Stacy Hanks, left is the Galva Chamber of Commerce President and Adam Jaquet, right, treasurer, presented the Galva Chamber of Commerce plaque and the Swedish horse from the City of Galva Sunday night between acts at the Levitt AMP music concert.

Letters of recognition were read by Mark Nordstrom and Wayne McIntire nominated Rus for the award.

Dan Rux brought boy scouts back to Galva. He has served as scout leader for 20 years and now serves as advisor to the local troop. He has been active in Galva Athletic Association, Galfee, a member of the Galva Lions Club for over 30 years, active member of the Kiwanis Club, Knights of Columbus, Galva Chamber of Commerce in both Galva and Kewanee.

His family has also been “great friends” of Abilities Plus in Kewanee.

Dan and his wife Rhonda raised 6 children, all four of the boys were Eagle Scouts. The couple also has 2 grandchildren.

The Rux family owns the funeral homes in Galva, Kewanee and Williamsfield.

The family recently moved from Galva to Kewanee.