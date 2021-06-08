Little Mr. & Ms. Firecracker

Carol Townsend

Seven girls are vying for Miss Firecracker and 2 boys for Mr. Firecracker.

The contest is sponsored by Galva Ready to Grow and all proceeds are used for future projects.

The girls are: Harper Craig, Jaylynn DeCrane, Lolabel Leaf, Ellory McDonald, Jacelyn Smith, Parker Swanson and Payton Williams.

The boys are Kemper Trigg and Eli Woods.

Voting continues by putting money in the cans which are located at Community State Bank and State Bank of Toulon through June 17th.

The winners will be announced at the June 20th Levitt Amp concert.

The winners and their court will ride in the July 4th parade.