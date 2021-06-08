Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 6, 2006

Deb Vandewoestyne and Mary Grant, work together planting plants in the Rain Garden at College Square Park in downtown Cambridge. Cambridge Main Street was awarded $5,000 Greening Main Street grant from the Lieutenant Governor Pat Quinn’s office in Chicago. The grant has been utilized for the garden.

Adrianna Nussear of Cambridge won a doll house during a drawing at the Henry County Fair sponsored by the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Margaret Kelly of Lynn Center won several awards with her photography during the Henry County Fair in Cambridge last week. Kelly moved to the area two years ago and this was the first year she entered anything in the fair. Out of 14 entries, Kelly took top awards with six entries.

Sue Underwood and her daughter, Marissa Underwood of Cambridge, took home top honors during the art hall judging last week at the Henry County Fair. She won first judge’s choice with a quilt she made for Jayne Siemert when she retired and Marissa took a blue ribbon on her pastel painting.

25 Years Ago

June 27, 1996

Cambridge FFA Chapter members Jake DeDecker, Culley Medley, Anna Schmedt, Bucky Medley and Kurt Maertens placed fifth overall as team out of 130 teams at the State FFA Livestock judging contest held Tuesday, May 7 at the University of Illinois, Champaign.

Travis Galle of Cambridge, hoses down one of the pigs he has entered in the barrow contest. Travis went on to show the reserve champ in class seven of the open barrow show Tuesday, June 25.

Cambridge School District Board voted to hire Bill Osborne for the position of elementary school principal at its regular meeting Thursday, June 20.

Two area students were recognized as candidates for graduation at the 136 annual Augustana College commencement held Sunday, May 19. Janet Bainbridge of Cambridge business administration major and Darcy Roehrs, an elementary education major, is lso graduating.

50 Years Ago

July 1, 1971

Wayne Wiley of Cambridge displays a weed pulled from his strawberry bed Saturday, June 26, that has a taproot measuring about 50 inches in length. Wiley said he pulled the weed and the root just kept coming up. It probably can be assumed that the weed sent the long taproot a great distance downward in search of moisture in the dry conditions we are undergoing.

David Wongstrom of Geneseo has been hired as Cambridge High School principal for the 1971-72 year.

The Senior Citizens sponsored by Augustana Lutheran church of Andover will hold their meeting Thursday, July 1, t 6:30 p.m. with potluck supper.

Miss Sharon McLane spent last week visiting her sister, Miss Marlene McLane, a senior at Illinois State at Normal.

100 Years Ago

June 23, 1921

