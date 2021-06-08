Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 28, 2006

Yvonne Cleair of Galva post office is surrounded by luminaries which will be lit Saturday for a special ceremony honoring soldiers and military veterans, and will unveil the Purple Heart Stamp, a new U.S. Postal Service stamp.

After seven years of driving forklift and assembling refrigerators, Carl Sandburg College graduate Amy Bainbridge is embarking on career that she had never considered until she was laid off from Maytag. She is now Galva’s only woman on the police force.

Cassie Boom is opening a gift shop in the Last Resort, a Galva beauty salon. She’ll featured gifts, crafts, resale items and Avon cosmetics, and offer skin care and color consulttions.

The Galva American Legion Post has purchased this lot in the 1000 block of Southwest Second Street and plans to build a new building that would host public receptions and other events.

25 Years Ago

June 26, 1996

Representatives from the Galva Bank presented Chamber of Commerce President Wayne Krieg with check for $500 last Friday in Galva. The money, given by Sue Gartin, Marcia Ballard and RonRinkenberger was donated to the Freedom Fest fund to help pay for the fireworks on July 4.

Members of the 1996-97 Galva Junior High pom squad held a rummage sale on Saturday, June 15 to help raise money to send the members of the team to summer camp. They include

Ahley Hopping, Allison Gluba, Becka Bell, Coach Sharon Murrry, Sarh Berry, Brandi Resch, Ashley Spiegel, Michelle Kincaid, Valarie Quanstrom, Melissa Sweat, Jenni Yager, Mandy Engels, Andrea Calef, Katie Booth and Courtney Cochrain.

Kevin Jaquet was honored at the 1996 FFA Illinois State Convention with a State Proficiency Award for environmental science. With Jquet are FFA advisor Trish McClouth, Jacqueline Jaquet and Paul Jaquet.

Rowva FFA advisor and ROWV FFA members Joe Sallee accept the Banker’s Award from Illinois Bank Association representative Richard Vissenng at the 1996 Annual FFA state convention held June 4-6 in Springfield, IL.

50 Years Ago

July 1, 1971

S. LeRoy Mendel drove to Springfield on his 87th birthday to attend the convention of the veterans of the Spanish-American War. Mendel was one of the speakers at the convention. The group had birthday cake for him during the convention

The Country Corner Meat Market will be the scene of a grand opening for the new Galva business on Friday and Saturday.

Frank Ryan has been one of the better hitters for the American Legion team so far this season. The team has been hitting the ball in the last several games but hasn’t been able to put together a win.

Scott McAdam blasted a home run in the top of the seventh inning to break up a scoreless duel between Larry Quanstrom and Ryan of Cambridge in Senior Babe Ruth play Sunday.

100 Years Ago

July 1, 1921

Miss Nellie Taylor of Woodhull visited her uncle, J. H. McQueen of this city, Monday.

Peter Boyle of Moline, was a visitor Sunday in this city at the Patrick Morairty home.

Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Kaar and children left Saturday for Princeville to visit Mrs. Kaar’s mother, who is in poor health.

Mr. and Mrs. Will Neal and children of Chicago have been visiting at the John Hammerstrand home in this city.