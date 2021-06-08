Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 6, 2006

Jon McDonnell of Lynn Center will attend Boys Nation s a senator from Illinois. With him are plaques representing offices and awards he earned at the Illinois Premier Boys State last month. He was elected President of the Senate and chosen to attend Boys Nation and receive the Commanders scholarship.

After a year of planning and estimating, construction for the Orion Community Veteran’s Monument continues after concrete was poured for the monument last Thursday in Central Park.

Deciding to leave Orion High School was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, principal Scott Verstraete said. He did not feel he needed a change of needed to do anything different, he said. In accepting a job as principal of Moline’s alternative high school, Verstraete did what he thought was best for his family.

Fr. Nimorious a visiting Catholic missionary priest from Ghana, Africa, attended the Orion Fourth of July festivities on Monday. He will be helping at Mary, Our Lady of Peace, Catholic Church in Orion through Aug. 24.

25 Years Ago

June 27, 1996

Teachers employed by the Orion school district will vote on proposed contract Friday, June 28, Superintendent Frank Young said. The three year contract contains raises, but minor details still have to be worked out. After the teachers vote, Orion school board members are expected to consider the contract t their meeting on Monday, July 15. The current contract expires Saturday, August 31.

Louie Johnson has been named new treasurer of the Orion Booster Club.

Orion High School won a $300 second prize at the second annual Pastel Exhibition/Competition Saturday, June 8 in Arts Alley on the Great River Plaza in the District of Rock Island. The Orion team consisted of Amnda Strombeck, Evan Harris, and Anna Trego.

The 1996-97 Little Princess of the Henry County Fair is Jessica Goreth. Alexandrea Martens of Orion was first runner up while Abby Norman of Geneseo ws second runner up, Abbey also won the most photogenic award.

50 Years Ago

July 1, 1970

President Willard H. Kerr, of the State Bank of Orion, has announced that the bank will hold open house of its new banking facilities on July 18 from 1-5 in the afternoon. Patrons and friends of the bank will be given a tour of the facilities and out of town guests, will also be given a tour of the village.

Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Anderson of Oakland brought Miss Johnson home last Thursday after a 10 day visit Thursday after a 10 day visit enroute to visit their son, Kenneth Anderson in Donahue, Iowa.

Forrest View Neighborhood club met last Wednesday afternoon in the home of Mrs. Clarence Swanson. Prize winners were Mrs. Willis Anderson, Mrs. Glen Rehn; Mrs. Charles Olson and Mrs. Chester Dykeman.

The Never Miss Club met Tuesday evening in the home of Mrs. Karl Carlson. Prize winners in games were Mrs. Fred Samuelson, Mrs. Dune Malmen and Mrs. Rolland Carlson. The July meeting will be with Mrs.Fred Samuelson in Andover.

100 Years Ago

June 30, 1921

The opening concert of the season will be given at the park tomorrow, Friday evening. It will be given by the Orion Band, which has been holding regular practice for several months past. In addition to the band music there will be vocal selections. There will be no admission charged to this opening concert and all are invited to attend.

The time for our Chautauqua in drawing near and everyone in Orion and surrounding country should begin to think about it and plan to attend. The program is a five day one of guaranteed attractions. There will be nine sessions, and the average cost per entertainment is about 24 cents. Be sure to buy season tickets. Programs and advertising matter will soon be out. Watch the Orion Times each week for full particulars.

Mrs. Hammerstrom is in Peoria visiting her sister for two weeks.

Rev. L. P Bear of Princeville, was in Orion last Friday and Saturday, attending to some business for Heddington College.