News Briefs

staff writer

Red Cross Blood Drive

An American Red Cross blood drive was held May 27 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Cambridge.

Donor included: Lorna Dauw, Mary Bowman, Bill Taylor, Gary snitchler, Ron Koenings, Barb Hancock, Cal Venma, Lloyd Smith, Tim Wooley, May Houlihan, Ronn Baltisberger, Romille Speed, Paul Speed, Brian Boberg, Theresa DeSplinter, Angie Reed, Linda Denison, Ben Ahring, Patti Anders, Jessica Beam, and Misti Olson.

The drive was organized by Don Hulin. the next Red Cross Blood Drive will be July 22 at St. John Vianney Church.

Friends of Canal Hike

The Friends of the Canal are holding their monthly Hike the Canal outing on Sunday, June 13. The hike will be on the feeder canal from Bridge 59 to Bridge 62. We will meet at Bridge 56 at 1:30 p.m. and then follow the leader to Bridge 62, where we will leave our vehicles and be shuttled to Bridge 59 to begin our hike. Bridge 56 is on Route 92, south of Sterling and four miles west of Route 40.

For more information, contact Ed Herrmann at: hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org (email) or 815-664-2403 (home) or log on to our website at: www.friends-hennepin-canal.org .

Geneseo International Thanksgiving Fellowship to host ice cream social

Geneseo International Thanksgiving Fellowship Program (GITFP) will hold a public ice cream social in the Geneseo City Park Kiwanis Shelter Tuesday, June 15th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Free will donations will be accepted. The Maple City Band will provide a concert in the bandshell at 7:00 pm.

Hosts and supporters are reminded to bring their donations of homemade baked goods, labeled with flavor and if contain nuts, and in disposable containers, to the park shelter by 5:00 pm June 15th or to the home of Arlyn and Marcia Helke, 607 South Spring Street (enclosed front porch), Geneseo, before 4:00 pm during that day. Contact Jacki and Don Catour - 309-912-9495 or Tammy Beeson – 563-349-7267 to respond or for more information.