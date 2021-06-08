Ribbon Cutting at Old Bank Coffee & Tea

Carol Townsend

The Galva Chamber of Commerce held their ribbon cutting last Wednesday, June 2nd at The Old Bank Coffee and Tea.

The shop is located in the rear (drive thru) of the old State Bank of Toulon in downtown Galva. You enter the shop off of Main- Street-Route 34 and 17.

Pictured are from left in front, Stacy Hanks, President-Galva Chamber of Commerce; Shawn Kendall, owner; Kayla Kendall, manager; Payton Suddeth, employee, Melissa Halsall, board member Galva Chamber of Commerce; and Carson Halsall, vice President Galva Chamber of Commerce.

Back from left, Elizabeth Kendall, and Jacque Kendall, daughter and wife of Shawn; Desi Lucky Rohling, employee; Ashley Withrow, employee; Mayor Rich Volkert and City Administrator David Dyer.