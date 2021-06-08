Vaccination clinic at Grace United in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Grace United Methodist Church at 318 North Center St., Geneseo, will be the site of a Free Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, when the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. A clinic for the second Pfizer dose will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Registration for the clinic can be made by calling the church at 309-944-4208 or Karen Doy at 309-721-1592. Walk-ins will be accepted, but advance registration is recommended so sufficient supplies are available.

Those receiving the vaccine will be asked to wait 15 minutes after the dose is administered to make certain there are no reactions.