Geneseo shelter dog to train for Police work

Claudia Loucks

A Geneseo Shelter dog is off to school.

“Rudy,” a Pit Bull – Lab mix, who has been at the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo Shelter for six months, has been donated to the Sector K9 Foundation in Midlothian, Texas, to begin police K9 training. When his training is complete, “Rudy” will be donated to a police department that is not able to afford to purchase a trained canine dog.

“Rudy” came to the Geneseo Shelter from an overcrowded shelter in Oklahoma about six months ago and has not been able to find a “forever home.”

Kim Park, of Annawan, a Humane Society board member, was instrumental in finding the new career for “Rudy.”

She introduced him to her friend, Jenny Wyffels, who is behavior consultant and trainer with Cooperative Canine Concepts and Care of the Quad Cities.

After an assessment was done on Rudy to determine the best fit for a home for him, Park said Wyffels discovered he had a high food and toy drive, which means he will search for a specific toy when he picks up the scent and that is very beneficial for detection work.

“She also tested him for scent pipes and he did well locating the correct scents which means he would be a good candidate for search and rescue or narcotics detection,” Park said. “He will be paired with a police officer at the Sector K9 Foundation and will begin a 12-week training program to become a certified detection canine.”

She describes “Rudy,” as “a large black dog with floppy ears and a lot of puppy energy, and Park added, “He is a shelter favorite because he is people and dog-friendly. He is a large goofy guy and he loves belly rubs. We call him the bull in the china shop.”

Shelter volunteers say that “Rudy” has a happy tail because he will wag his tail against the walls so hard that it sometimes bleeds, Park said, and added, “His tail never stops wagging.”

“He will be missed at the shelter, but we are extremely happy that he will become a canine hero for a police department in need,” she said