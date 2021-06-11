Geneseo police, Culvers team up to reward good kids

City Council member, and former police officer, Martin Rothschild and Culver's have donated cards for a free frozen scoop of custard that can be provided to kids that officers observe doing good while out on patrol.

The "Caught You Being Good" program rewards youth for doing the right thing. Some examples of behaviors that will get them noticed is wearing a bicycle helmet, obeying traffic controls while walking/biking, being a good citizen, picking up trash or selling lemonade for a good cause. An officer might stop the youth and congratulate them for the positive choices they are making, and reward them with a sweet treat.