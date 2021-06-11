Republic building, not paper, sold

The building for the Henry County Republic was recently sold. The building at 108 W. 1st Street in Geneseo has housed the Geneseo Republic since 1887. The building alone was sold, and the Henry County Republic will continue to publish weekly, bringing the most local news available to our readers.

The Henry County Republic will also be celebrating 165 years of publication. First publishing under the Geneseo Republic masthead, the first edition appeared on June 5, 1856.

The Republic will remain in the building until further notice, and operations will continue from there. The staff, although not necessarily in the building , will remain the same. The readership is urged to continue to contact the newspaper via email, as has been done during the pandemic. Ad representatives Erin Walker and Mike Roemer will be available for classified, business and personal ads and can be reached at : Ewalker@localiq.com and MRoemer@localiq.com .

Circulation and account questions can be directed to meggen@geneseorepublic.com. Editorial questions and news items can be directed to either editor@geneseorepublic.com or bwelbers@geneseorepublic.com. The office phone number remains the same, 309-944-2119.

Subscriptions for the physical paper will also include the ability to use the digital version, which will publish articles as they happen, and often days before the physical paper lands on doorsteps.