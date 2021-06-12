Geneseo Council approves expansion of two commercial buildings

The Geneseo Council approved the plans of two businesses near the i-80 and Rt 82 intersection to expand the buildings they are in . The Planning Commission had previously approved an addition at Beck Oil for a 19 x 22 addition, and sent it on for approval to the City council.

The Planning Commission also approved plans for a 90 x 140 addition to the former Save-A-Lot building, which will be housing a Dollar Fresh grocery store in the near future. The Geneseo Council also approved that measure. Dollar Fresh is a division of Hy-Vee Foods, although the chain has a slightly different focus. Dollar Fresh tends to locate in smaller communities. They offer a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of freshly baked items, a dollar section, a wall of value, ready to eat meal offerings and other services.

Other business undertaken by the June 8th Council included an update on various water and drainage projects currently underway. Bids have been let for the Cherry Street lift station, and will be approved at the Council meeting on the 22nd. The Ash Street project is now online. Northeast drainage is moving along according to schedule.

Doug Crow reported on the progress made by the Geneseo Creek Flood Abatement Committee. They will have a plan and cost analysis on the immediate measures involving debris removal from the Creek for the Committee of the Whole meeting as well.

City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp brought the Cemetery Committee finding to the Council, reprising that no changes were to be made to the existing list of rules regarding decorations, and underscoring that all decorations must not exceed the space of the headstone.

An amendment to the City's ordinance to align it with Illinois law regarding the sale of tobacco, and amending the age to 21 was also voted on.