Galva buildings to meet wrecking ball

Carol Townsend

South Exchange Street will look different in the near future with these two buildings torn down.

Mike Yepsen, owner of the two buildings confirmed Monday that he will be taking the two buildings down.

Yepsen has an insurance agency in the building to the South of these buildings and the former Hathaways TruValu building stands to the North (right) of these buildings.

Yepsen is taking the buildings down and David Dyer, Galva’s city administrator said the City of Galva workers will help haul the debris to the landfill.

The last one to occupy the building to the left was Colony Realty and the last one to occupy the building was the Galva News.

Yepsen said Monday he had no plans for the property at this time.