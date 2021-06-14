Galva Clean up

Carol Townsend

The City of Galva will be having a clean-up week beginning June 21 and ending June 26th for Galva residents only.

All residents are asked to bring items to Galva’s Maintenance Yard (use the driveway located between Preferred Home Health and Mary’s Family Dining and Lounge) to be placed in a roll off which will be provided by Eagle Enterprises.

Anyone who is handicapped or not able to take their items to the maintenance yard can call City Hall and someone will assist them. Assistance will only be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24th. The city will only come to your residence one time for pick up.

Items not accepted are shingles, anti freeze, LP tanks, yard waste, paint or any hazardous materials. Tires will be accepted for a fee depending on their size.

Televisions and electronic components will be accepted at Eagle Enterprises during their normal business hours.

The maintenance yard will be open extended hours June 21-24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow better response to clean-up. Friday, June 25th the yard will be open until 3 p.m. and on Saturday, June 26th the yard will be open from 7 a.m. to noon.

If you have any questions or need items picked up, you can call City Hall at 309-932-2555 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Proof of residency will be required when bringing the items to the dumpster.